Alex Murdaugh Jury Reached Guilty Verdict in Just 45 Minutes After 3 Jurors Changed Their Vote, Juror Says

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:24 PM PST, March 3, 2023

That quick turnaround was a shock to legal experts who had spent the days leading up to the case saying that the deliberations would most probably be lengthy and most likely end with a hung jury.

It took less than three hours for the jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial to announce that they had reached a verdict in the case.

That quick turnaround was a shock to many legal experts who had spent the days leading up to the case saying that the deliberations would probably be lengthy and most likely end with a hung jury.

This is not how things panned out in the end, with the South Carolina jury returning with a murder conviction. And while it may have taken a little under three hours to announce hey had reached a verdict, it took far less time to actually reach that verdict.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, juror Craig Moyer said that the jury reached that guilty verdict in just 45 minutes.

Moyer also shared that the initial vote in the room was nine guilty, two not guilty and one not sure.

When asked if he thought Murdaugh was a liar, Moyer responded: "A good liar, but not good enough."

The evidence that sealed Murdaugh's fate for Moyer was the video that placed him at the family kennel with his wife and son just minutes before their murders.

Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. His attorneys said that he would appeal his conviction. 

 

