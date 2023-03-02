Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Maggie Murdaugh and Son Paul Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh in 2021, by a jury that deliberated for less than three hours before returning a verdict.
Alex Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021 in a case that transfixed the nation and cemented the undoing of a prominent South Carolina family once known for their power and wealth.
Murdaugh sat emotionless as he was found guilty of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The jury reached a unanimous verdict in the case after deliberating for less than three hours.
Murdaugh, once a prominent fourth-generation attorney whose great-grandfather founded the powerful law firm of which he was a partner, was charged with the murders of his wife and son on July 14, 2022. Murdaugh was ultimately removed from that firm after they accused him of misappropriating millions of company funds, and eventually disbarred.
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot dead near the dog kennels on their sprawling estate on June 7, 2021.
Murdaugh's sentencing will take place at a later date.
