Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison after he was convicted Thursday for murdering his wife and son in 2021.

During the sentencing, South Carolina’s Chief Prosecutor Creighton Waters requested the max sentencing, two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a “cunning manipulator” who should not walk among the public.

“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son," Murdaugh’s said to the judge before being sentenced.

None of the victims' relatives chose to speak during the sentencing.

The jury on the case returned a unanimous guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberation Thursday. Murdaugh was found guilty of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead on June 7, 2021, and Murdaugh was charged on July 14, 2022, for their murders.

The case has garnered considerable national attention. Murdaugh was a fourth-generation attorney from a powerful and wealthy family before his fall from grace.

Related Stories