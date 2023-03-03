Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders of Wife Maggie Murdaugh and Son Paul Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after being convicted Thursday of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.
Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison after he was convicted Thursday for murdering his wife and son in 2021.
During the sentencing, South Carolina’s Chief Prosecutor Creighton Waters requested the max sentencing, two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a “cunning manipulator” who should not walk among the public.
“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son," Murdaugh’s said to the judge before being sentenced.
None of the victims' relatives chose to speak during the sentencing.
The jury on the case returned a unanimous guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberation Thursday. Murdaugh was found guilty of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
His wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead on June 7, 2021, and Murdaugh was charged on July 14, 2022, for their murders.
The case has garnered considerable national attention. Murdaugh was a fourth-generation attorney from a powerful and wealthy family before his fall from grace.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina FamilyCrime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to WorkInspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court DocumentCrime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly MurderNews
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 ChildrenCrime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-MortemCrime