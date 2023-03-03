Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders of Wife Maggie Murdaugh and Son Paul Murdaugh

Crime
Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Getty
By ZIYNE ABDO
First Published: 7:21 AM PST, March 3, 2023

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after being convicted Thursday of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison after he was convicted Thursday for murdering his wife and son in 2021.

During the sentencing, South Carolina’s Chief Prosecutor Creighton Waters requested the max sentencing, two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a “cunning manipulator” who should not walk among the public.

“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son," Murdaugh’s said to the judge before being sentenced. 

None of the victims' relatives chose to speak during the sentencing. 

The jury on the case returned a unanimous guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberation Thursday. Murdaugh was found guilty of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead on June 7, 2021, and Murdaugh was charged on July 14, 2022, for their murders.

The case has garnered considerable national attention. Murdaugh was a fourth-generation attorney from a powerful and wealthy family before his fall from grace. 

Related Stories

Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Maggie and Son Paul
Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial: Juror Dismissed in Latest Twist
Prosecutor Accuses Alex Murdaugh of ‘Manufacturing an Alibi’
Dr. Drew Reacts to Alex Murdaugh Testifying He Sometimes Took 60 Painkillers in a DayCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
1

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family

Crime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
2

8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work

Inspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
3

Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document

Crime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
4

Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder

News
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
5

Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children

Crime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
6

Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

Crime