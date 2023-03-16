A Dutch Court Acquits a Man of Rape but Found Him Guilty of Coercion After Removing a Condom During Sex
“By his actions, the suspect forced the victim to tolerate having unprotected sex with him,” the Dutch court said.
A man in the Netherlands was found guilty of “stealthing” after he removed his condom during sex after his partner told him to wear one.
A Dutch court sentenced a 28-year-old that was found guilty of coercion or “stealthing” after finding that while the act of sex was consensual, having it without a condom on was not, according to a release from the Rotterdam Court.
The man was facing a rape charge or alternatively a coercion charge after he took his condom off during sex, against the wishes of his sexual partner, said the statement.
For his charge, the man will have to pay his victim €1,000, or about $1,054 in damages and could serve three months in prison if he is convicted of another crime within the next two years, according to the court records.
“By his actions, the suspect forced the victim to tolerate having unprotected sex with him. In doing so, he restricted her personal freedom and abused the trust she had placed in him. Moreover, in this way he exposed her to contracting sexually transmitted diseases and/or an (unwanted) pregnancy,” said the court.
In another stealthing case on Tuesday, a 25-year-old was found not guilty on the rape or coercion charges after the court decided that he forgot to put on a condom during sex because he got caught up in the moment, according to the court statement.
