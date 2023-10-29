K9 Trained to Sniff Out Guns at Schools in Tennessee

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:04 AM PDT, October 29, 2023

There’s only one other dog like him in the state.

One school’s most popular attendee isn’t a student or a teacher, but he’s there for a very important reason.

Blaze and his handler, Officer Dusty Burton, have a special assignment at schools in Tennessee. The German shorthaired pointer is trained to sniff out guns.

Dusty Burton, school resource officer handler, told WTVF, “Like if they say, for example, they have a bomb threat, or have a suspicion there might be a weapon on campus, they'll call me, and I'll go there. When he gets an odor, like say if somebody walks by me and he detects odor on him, he’ll pretty much drag me.”

Aside from keeping these kids safe, Blaze is also a friendly companion.

"He can make you feel better if you're sad,” one student said.

Blaze is protecting kids for nothing more than belly rubs and treats.

