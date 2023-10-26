Police say they will not rest until they get their man after a suspect has been named in the most violent mass shooting of the year. Lewiston, Maine, where the shootings occurred, is a ghost town as the entire town is shut down.

A warrant has been issued for Robert Card, 40, who is the suspect in the Wednesday night massacre in which at least 18 people were shot dead.

Card is on the lam and it’s a challenge because it is believed he's hiding in miles and miles of thick woods.

Schools and businesses are closed as residents have been advised to shelter in place and lock their doors following Wednesday night’s shooting.

The timeline of events occurred after the first call came in at 6:56 p.m. from the local bowling alley where a youth night was being held.

Cops say Card entered the bowling alley with an assault rifle raised and ready to fire.

“He came in, there was a loud pop, I thought it was a balloon, I had my back turned as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon, he had a gun and I just booked it,” one witness told CBS News.

Meghan Hutchinson was there with her 10-year-old daughter Zoe, a competitor in the youth bowling league. Zoe’s leg was grazed by a bullet.

“Something you think would never happen,” Zoe told Inside Edition. “I didn't think I would grow up, get a bullet in my leg.”

Cops say the suspect left seven dead at the bowling alley then drove four miles to Schemengees Bar and Grill. Where he once again opened fire at 7:08 p.m.

There was a cornhole tournament underway and manager Joseph Walker was among the eight shot dead at the bar and grill. His father, Leroy, is a local councilman.

President Biden was pulled out of his state dinner with the prime minister of Australia Wednesday night to be debriefed on the slayings.

At 11:30 p.m., cops found the suspect's car, a white Subaru SUV abandoned near a remote boat launch with the door open and lights on. The boat launch is on the Androscoggin River, which bisects the state of Maine, leading some to think Card could have escaped on a boat.

The manhunt for Card spans multiple states. The NYPD is on alert should he get as far as New York City, which is five hours away.

“We took that person's image and sent out an alert to every smartphone in our department,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban told reporters.

Locals took to social media saying they had previously hung out with the suspect at the same restaurant where the mass shooting took place.

Video exclusively obtained by Inside Edition shows Card taking part in a cornhole competition, which is exactly what was going on when cops say he opened fire.

On Facebook a regular at the restaurant and grill wrote, “I can not believe we all played cornhole with that guy all last winter. I am so glad none of us were at the tournament tonight!”

Card served as an army reservist for 20 years. He was just fired from his last job at a recycling center.

Last summer, Card was hospitalized at a mental facility for two weeks after "hearing voices” and threatening to shoot up an Army reserve base in Maine.

Card's sister-in-law says he recently started wearing bulky headphones because he thought people at the bowling alley where talking about him.

Card is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He studied engineering at the University of Maine.