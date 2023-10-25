The two teen suspects accused of intentionally mowing down a 64-year-old retired police chief are being accused of laughing and mocking the widow and daughter of their alleged victim in court.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jazmir Keys, 16, were seen laughing with each other during a hearing to set a trial date in a Las Vegas court room on Tuesday,

Later, the daughter of their victim told reporters that the two men were laughing at her and her mother, and at one point flipped off the two women.

The two teens are charged with murder for the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst.

His widow wore his shattered Apple watch to court, which actually called 911 after Probst was fatally struck while riding his bicycle back in August.

The pair is accused of targeting Probst and another cyclist earlier that day, a 72-year-old man who survived and told emergency dispatchers that the two "ran me over on purpose."

Audio of Ayala taken in the back of a police car after his arrest has also been released, and shows the teen playing down the fatal crash.

"I'll be out in like 30 days I bet you," Ayala tells the officer.

He later says: "Just a f***ing hit and run. Slap on the wrist."

The teens, who were both minors when Probst was killed, are now being tried as adults.

If found guilty, Nevada law prevents them from receiving the death penalty because of their age at the time of the crimes.