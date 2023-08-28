Three people are dead and six were left wounded after police say a retired cop began shooting in a popular neighborhood bar in California that his estranged wife and her friend were at.

Marie Snowling and her friend Betty Fruichantie were listening to a local band at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon when Marie's husband, retired police sergeant John Snowling, opened fire in the bar last Wednesday.

The Snowlings were in the middle of getting a divorce when John drove 2,000 miles from Ohio to California to carry out the shooting. Fruichantie told Inside Edition she had no idea that her friend was going through a bitter divorce and that his appearance was a surprise.

“She didn’t say anything about him coming so I don’t even think she knew that he was coming,” Fruichantie said.

It was spaghetti night in the popular bar when John entered and began firing. While he did shoot Marie, she survived the gunshot to the face.

“He just seemed like he was going to get everyone he could,” Fruichantie told Inside Edition. “He was on a mission.”

Police say they responded to the scene just two minutes after the initial 911 call. Multiple officers exchanged gunfire with John, killing the ex-cop.

The tragic night left three people dead and six injured. Two of the six injured were released from the hospital as of Sunday, according to CBS News.