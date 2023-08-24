Two neighbors in Washington were found dead by police after a fatal shooting.

Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a 54-year-old and a 40-year-old, according to a news release by the Everett Police Department.

Officers responded to the reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man in the backyard of the home suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man succumbed to his injuries.

After entering the residence to perform a welfare check, police found a deceased 54-year-old man who appeared to also have gunshot wounds.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed that the two deceased men were friends and neighbors. They were both in the home when an altercation occurred and at some point, a gun was fired, causing both of their deaths, according to the news release.

The investigation is still ongoing but police believe that there are no other suspects at this point.