An Oregon serial killer who got time-served in a plea deal was found dead in his Portland home last month.

Homer Lee Jackson III, 63, was found unresponsive in his home by a family member on July 18, police told Inside Edition Digital. When first responders arrived they performed life-saving measures but Jackson was pronounced deceased, authorities say.

Police were made aware that Jackson had been experiencing health problems and they believe he died from natural/health-related causes.

Jackson pleaded guilty in January 2022 to killing four women in the 80s and 90s, according to FOX 12. His victims were Tonya Harry, 19, Angela Anderson, 14, Latanga Watts, 27, and Lawauna Triplet, 29, the news site said.

Officials believe that all four women were working as prostitutes when they were killed, Oregon Live reported. Three of the women were strangled and a fourth appeared to have been drowned and had a ligature mark on her neck, the new site reported.

Jackson was first indicted in their murders in 2015 and was in jail for over six years awaiting trial up until his guilty plea in January, according to court records. As part of his plea deal, Jackson was given time served and was released from jail shortly after signing.

The case against Jackson had substantial legal setbacks, leaving him with time-served, according to Oregon Live.