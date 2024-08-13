Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 20 years ago, is breaking his silence from prison, saying he did not kill his wife. There has been a major resurgence in the case.

In his first interview since being convicted of killing Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, Scott told his side of the murder case that first made headlines in 2003.

"This is very significant. This is the first time he has talked to the press since before he was arrested, actually 21 years ago," People Magazine senior crime reporter Patrick Rogers tells Inside Edition. "This comes amid his effort to win exoneration, to get out of jail."

Scott is serving a life sentence after Laci's remains washed ashore in the San Fransico Bay. The Los Angeles Innocence Project has now taken up his case, arguing new DNA tests could provide evidence that someone else killed Laci.

In Peacock's documentary, "Face to Face with Scott Peterson," airing next week, the now 51-year-old reportedly proclaimed, "It's horrible. I was a total a****** to be having sex outside our marriage."

"What he's saying is, 'People have to understand they may might not like me, they may not like that I cheated on my wife, but that doesn't mean I kill her,'" Rogers says.

Scott was in a romantic relationship with massage therapist Amber Frey at the time of Laci's disappearance.

In an interview with Inside Edition in 2015, Frey said she no longer had feelings for Scott.

In another new documentary premiering on Netflix Wednesday, Frey gives new detailed information about their relationship.

"She's come forward again to say, 'You know, I wasn't having an affair. I thought that Scott was not married,'" Rogers says.

The new Netflix documentary, "American Murder: Laci Peterson," also includes never-before-heard secret recordings between Frey and Scott.

"So what, do you want to be together with me," Frey asked Scott in one recording.

"For the rest of our lives, I think we could care for each other," Scott responded.

Scott is being held at Mule Creek State Prison outside Sacramento.

"He seems very relaxed, kind of comes across as California, sort of almost a surfer dude. He's got long hair," Rogers says. "He tells us he works in the kitchen of the prison."

Scott's legal team recently asked for 14 pieces of evidence to be restricted because of updated DNA technology. The judge only agreed to DNA testing on one item, a 15-inch piece of duct tape that was found on Laci's pants.