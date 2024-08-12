A serial rape suspect wanted for 34 years was arrested after a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles.

The suspect was driving a Lincoln SUV when he led Los Angeles police on a 90-minute chase.

Police tried multiple times to stop him with a device that shreds tires. Gale drove to UCLA Medical Center, where he was cornered.

The man, identified as Stephen Paul Gale, claimed to be ill and was taken to the emergency room.

Gale, 71, has been dubbed the "Boston Strip Mall Rapist."

In 1989, prosecutors say, Gale entered a clothing store and found a customer and a saleswoman. He forced them into separate rooms where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. His DNA sat untested on a shelf for 34 years.

Three months ago, investigators identified Gale using DNA and forensic genealogy, a technique that has solved hundreds of cold cases.

Police had Gale's 1995 California driver's license photo and created an age progression image of what he would look like today.

One of the survivors of the clothing store crime spoke out when he was first identified.

"We're looking for closure after 34 years and some accountability for all the pain that he has caused. Just very overwhelmed," the survivor said.

That same week in 1989 that Gale allegedly raped the two women, he is suspected of committing a similar attack on a woman at a medical office

"What disturbs me, though, is that he's been allowed to live an apparently normal life for 35 years after the incident in my medical office, and it just doesn't seem fair," Dr. Brian Morris tells Inside Edition.

The victims of the clothing store crime say they recognized Gale as soon as his picture was shown on the news.