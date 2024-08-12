A St. Louis couple have been arrested after cops say they attempted to tie up an apartment employee during the final walkthrough of one of the suspects' living quarters, authorities announced.

Emma M. Cunningham, 31, and Jervonz L. Williams, 48, were taken into custody on August 5 after cops say the couple tied up an apartment employee that day at gun point.

Cunningham was reportedly living in the apartment and a woman who worked for the property manager had scheduled a walkthrough with Cunningham, who was moving out, according to Fox 2 Now.

The employee met with Cunningham and began the inspection and as the worker was taking photos of the apartment, police said Williams appeared from the kitchen with a gun and pointed it at the victim, St. Louis Metro Police said.

The employee said she attempted to leave but both suspects began fighting her, cops said.

The unnamed victim said she was able to grab Williams’ gun and fired shots in the air and the suspects took the victim’s cellphone before fleeing, cops said.

The victim was able to escape and contacted police, cops said.

Williams and Cunningham were arrested a short time later. Police said Williams, a convicted felon, admitted trying to tie the victim to a chair with duct tape, cops said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged both Williams and Cunningham with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action. Williams was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both remain jailed without bond.

Williams is due in court on August 13, while Cunningham is slated to appear before a judge on August 14.

Both suspects have not yet entered pleas, according to court documents.

Both suspects are being represented by the same public defender who is an assistant circuit attorney. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to their attorney for comment and their office says, "Our office does not comment on pending cases."

The motive of the suspects remains unclear.