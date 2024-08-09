A Missouri man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend after making her watch as he dug her grave, according to police.

Tony L. Charboneau, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping following the death of 43-year-old Amy Hogue.

Authorities discovered Hogue's body in a shallow grave near Sullivan, which is located approximately 70 miles southwest of St. Louis. It soon became clear that the victim had been executed with a single bullet to the head, according to prosecutors.

Charboneau allegedly murdered the victim in June according to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

On June 20, Charboneau and Hogue allegedly had an argument "which led to him physically punching and stomping on her," the affidavit alleges.

From there, things escalated quickly according to Sergeant Steven Rionn of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who submitted the affidavit in the case.

Charboneau and his new girlfriend, Brandi Luffy, allegedly proceeded to put Hogue "in a manual wheelchair, and with the use of ratchet straps bounded her hands and feet to the wheelchair," according to the affidavit,

The two then "went and collected shovels, tarps, pickax, and a firearm" which they loaded into Charboneau's car, according to the affidavit. Hogue, still restrained in a wheelchair, was thrown in the backseat according to the affidavit.

From there, Charboneau drove to a nearby wooded area according to the affidavit.

Then, as Luffy kept watch, Charboneau "dug a shallow grave with the tools he gathered, he took out of the wheelchair, and shot and killed her," according to the affidavit.

Charbenou then buried the body, disposed of Hogue's purse in a river and allegedly burned other evidence of their crime, according to the affidavit.

Hogue's ex Toby Charboneau (left) and his new girlfriend Brandi Luffy (right) are both charged with murder - WCSO

Police arrested Charboneau after Luffy allegedly confessed to her role in the murder of Hogue and led police to her bodt. The medical examiner was later able to confirm that Hogie was shot in the head with a single bullet when her body was exhumed from the woods.

Luffy is now charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The two have yet to enter pleas in their case and lawyers for both did not respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutor trying the case did offer a statement in a press release, saying: “This case is horrifying in every respect, and my office will not rest until the victim’s killers are brought to justice,” said Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John Jones

The victim's daughter-in-law wrote on GoFundMe that the murder happened just four days after Hogue became a grandmother for the first time.

"Corbin and I had just had our son and she went missing four days after he was born. Due to us being in Louisiana, and Amy in Missouri, Amy never got to meet her first grandchild. She was taken away from them way too soon," wrote Taylor Crider.