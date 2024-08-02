A judge in Texas sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife just months into their marriage.

Jared Dicus, 23, confessed to killing his wife, Anggy Diaz, 21, on Jan. 11, 2023, the same day that her mutilated body was discovered near the couple's residence, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

The newlyweds were living in a home on the property of Dicus' parents, who alerted police after coming across their daughter-in-law's body, according to the WCSO.

Sheriff Troy Guidry described the scene at a press conference a few days later, saying: "A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best."

Deputies immediately detained Dicus, who admitted to murdering Diaz, according to the WCSO. That murder came just three months after the couple had been married in October 2022.

Guidry said in his press conference that deputies had been called to the couple's residence for reports of domestic violence on more than one occasion before Diaz's death.

Dicus entered a guilty ple aftaer being formally charged with murder and was deemed fit to stand trial soon after, according to Waller County District Attorney Sean G. Whitmore.

A plea deal was then worked out between prosecutors and Dicu. In addition to his 40-year sentence, Dicus will not be eligible for parole until 2043 at the earliest. according to Whitmore. The district attorney also said that the Diaz family had agreed to the terms of the plea deal as well.

“Waller County does not tolerate domestic violence. Heinous crimes like this one will not go unanswered, we will seek justice for the victims of domestic violence and send a message to the perpetrators that here, we fight for our victims,” Whitmore said in a statement.