A 21-year-old Texas man allegedly confessed to killing his wife of three months and cutting off her head, authorities said.

Jared Dicus was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the Waller County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder, according to online jail records.

Dicus is accused of killing Anggy Diaz, 21, in a rural home they shared behind his parents' house, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told local reporters last week. "A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best," he said.

The suspect's parents called authorities after discovering their daughter-in-law's remains, Guidry said.

The couple were married in October, officials said. The victim had been repeatedly stabbed and decapitated, authorities said.

A GoFundMe campaign established for Diaz said the woman was from Nicaragua. The site was raising money to send the victim's remains to her home country and to pay for burial expenses, the site said.

"She was the light to our family and community. Always with a smile, and cheerful personality. The absence of her from our lives will be felt forever," the fundraiser's organizer wrote.

A motive for the killing is still under investigation, the sheriff said.

Under questioning, Dicus acknowledged killing his wife and was at their home when deputies arrived, Guidry said.

"The best you can say is that's the world we live in today. It's a gruesome scene. And both sides of these families are gonna be altered by it," the sheriff said.

Related Stories