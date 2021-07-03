Man Decapitated by Train While Sitting on New York City Subway Track | Inside Edition

Man Decapitated by Train While Sitting on New York City Subway Track

Human Interest
A construction worker surveys tracks inside the 96th Street station of the new Second Avenue subway line in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:00 AM PDT, July 3, 2021

The man was on the tracks at the Castle Hill subway station in the Bronx at around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. His head fell to the street below.

An unidentified man is dead after being decapitated in an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the New York Post, he was sitting on the tracks of an elevated subway line when the train slammed into him.

He was on the tracks at the Castle Hill subway station in the Bronx at around 10:40 p.m. and was hit by the northbound 6 train. 

“His head fell down from the elevated tracks and landed on a sidewalk, police sources said, while his body remained on the tracks,” the outlet writes.

After the incident, police, paramedics, and the fire department arrived at the scene. There is no word yet on who the victim is and why he was sitting on the track, according to Latin Times. There is also no word as to why an alarm was not raised before impact.

An investigation is ongoing.  

Related Stories

Good Samaritans Help Save Asian Man Who Was Shoved Onto NYC Subway Train Tracks
Dog Rescued After Taking Officers on Wild Ride Through NYC Subway Tunnel
After Suspect in Rick Moranis Attack Is Arrested, Couple Says Same Man Attacked Them on Subway in April
How $600K Was Stolen From NYC Subway Headquarters in Heist That's Gone UnsolvedCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
1

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children

Inspirational
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
2

How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases

Crime
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
3

Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes

Crime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
4

How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
5

Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis

Human Interest