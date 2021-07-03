Man Decapitated by Train While Sitting on New York City Subway Track
The man was on the tracks at the Castle Hill subway station in the Bronx at around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. His head fell to the street below.
An unidentified man is dead after being decapitated in an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, June 30.
According to the New York Post, he was sitting on the tracks of an elevated subway line when the train slammed into him.
He was on the tracks at the Castle Hill subway station in the Bronx at around 10:40 p.m. and was hit by the northbound 6 train.
“His head fell down from the elevated tracks and landed on a sidewalk, police sources said, while his body remained on the tracks,” the outlet writes.
After the incident, police, paramedics, and the fire department arrived at the scene. There is no word yet on who the victim is and why he was sitting on the track, according to Latin Times. There is also no word as to why an alarm was not raised before impact.
An investigation is ongoing.
