A Florida man is accused of murdering his ex-wife and her new husband just one week after the couple's wedding.

Sony Josaphat, 46, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a judge ordered him held without bail at his first court appearance on Sunday.

The names of the victims are being withheld at the request of the family, but Josaphat allegedly confessed to the murders after turning himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and his daughter was an eyewitness to the fatal shootings, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Josaphat's daughter said that she was bringing groceries into the house that morning when her father arrived and asked if her mother and new stepfather were home, according to the affidavit.

She told detectives that she did not answer her father and when he saw her mother and stepfather he greeted them and then "after a few moments" pulled out a "pistol" and began to shoot the two, according to the affidavit.

At the time, the couple had been installing security cameras outside the home because Josaphat "randomly shows up from time to time and has a history of being controlling and asking ... probative questions," his daughter told detectives according to the affidavit.

After allegedly shooting the couple, Josaphat immediately drove himself to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in, according to the affidavit.

Josaphat told police that his ex-wife had been blocking his phone calls, and he had also learned that she and the male victim had been married exactly one week prior on Dec. 2.

"Sony said this filled him with anger and he hasn't been able to sleep," says the affidavit.

He also told police he planned to take his daughter to breakfast that morning, but his daughter told detectives she was surprised to see him that morning according to the affidavit.

His daughter instead spent that morning calling 911 and remaining at the scene of the crime, where deputies pronounced both her mother and stepfather deceased, according to the affidavit.

Josaphat will be represented by a public defender who has not yet been assigned to his case.

He could be facing the death penalty if convicted on either of the first-degree murder charges.