Mississippi is charging a 13-year-old girl as an adult for allegedly murdering her mother.

Lydia Za’nay Flowers is facing a litany of charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder following the death of 48-year-old Lou Anda Jones, according to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department.

This comes days after deputies launched an effort to try and locate Flowers following the discovery of her mother's body inside their home.

There were fears at the time that the young girl could also be in danger.

Flowers made her initial appearance in court last week, at which time bond was set at $1.2 million. She is currently being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

The day before Flowers was taken into custody, investigators arrested 23-year-old Nathaniel Jamar Davis.

He is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Davis is also being held on $1.2 million bail and remains in custody at the Oktibbeha County Jail

Neither Flowers nor Davis has entered a plea at this time and no lawyer is listed for either in court records.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department declined to speak about the nature of the relationship between this young male and teen, but did say that the investigation into Jones' death is ongoing.