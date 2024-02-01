An Iowa school teacher accused of "engaging in sexually oriented acts" with three students, the youngest of whom was just 13 at the time, entered a guilty plea to multiple charges involving underage boys.

Cassidy Kraus, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, two counts of lascivious acts with a child - fondle or touch, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse at a hearing this week as part of a deal she agreed to with prosecutors, according to a plea agreement obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The former educator appeared in Carroll County District Court on Monday, where after entering her pleas, the judge announced that her sentencing would take place on March 11, according to a court order.

In addition, Kraus must contact the Department of Correctional Services to schedule a presentence investigation interview, as she faces a possible sentence of over 30 years in prison.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrested Kraus in October following a joint investigation with the Manning Police Department.

"It is alleged that while employed as a teacher at the IKM Manning School, Kraus engaged in multiple sexually oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13," said the Carrol County Sheriff's Office.

The criminal complaint filed in October goes into slightly more detail, accusing Kraus of "performing sex acts with a person 14 years of age," and alleging that the teacher did "disseminate obscene material" using SnapChat to one victim in 2022 and two others in 2023.

Jail records show that Kraus posted $10,000 bond soon after her arrest, and the judge said Monday that the conditions of her parole would not change ahead of her sentencing hearing.

Authorities arrested Kraus just a few months after her July 1 wedding, though the marriage was brief. Court records show that her husband filed for divorce on Aug. 28.

That divorce filing occurred just three days after Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools. The school board announced the news at the time, noting that Kraus had been on leave as the school investigated allegations that she sent inappropriate photos that were sexual in nature to students.

Kraus' attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.