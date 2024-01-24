Kentucky Teacher's Aide, 38, Admits to Engaging in Sexual Activity With Multiple Minors at the Same Time

Crime
Ellen Phillips
Ellen Phillips (above) offered the student alcohol and oral sex if he would sneak out of the house and provided him with excuses he could use to tell his mother.GCSD
First Published: 2:49 PM PST, January 24, 2024

Ellen Phillips, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct as part of deal with prosecutors last week.

As part of that agreement, Phillips admitted that she attempted to entice a 15-year-old student to engage in sexual activity on Dec. 20, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Phillips said she did this by messaging the victim on Facebook multiple times in an attempt to get him to sneak out of his home and engage in sexual activity with her, says the U.S. Attorney’s Office .

The teacher's aide also offered the student alcohol and oral sex if he would sneak out of the house and provided him with excuses he could use to tell his mother as to why he needed to leave home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Phillips also said that she "engaged in sexual activity with multiple minors at the same time" and "was conducting sexual relationships with numerous teenage boys," as part of the agreement.

Those boys would be contacted by Phillips on Snapchat, Facebook, or text messaging and, in many instances, would then meet her to engage in sexual activity, says the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Phillips will return to court for a sentencing hearing on April 26, where she faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

