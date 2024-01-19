A Christian school teacher is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly trying to kill her husband, authorities said.

The Jefferson City Police Department arrested Sarah Scheffer on Tuesday after her husband secretly recorded a video that allegedly showed her putting a potentially lethal substance into his smoothie, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

In an interview with police, Scheffer's husband said that he suspected his wife started adding poison to his smoothies six weeks prior and said there were eight incidents in which she had allegedly prepared his smoothie and after consuming them, he experienced "extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision, severe cotton mouth and nausea," says the affidavit.

Scheffer's husband then decided to set up a camera that would record the kitchen. In a video taken on the morning of her arrest, Scheffer is allegedly seen putting the contents of a bag labeled "lily of the valley" into a bowl, according to the affidavit.

Footage also shows Scheffer allegedly emptying the contents of "what appeared to be the same bowl" into her husband's smoothie that morning, says the affidavit.

That smoothie is now being tested at a Missouri State Highway Patrol Laboratory, police said.

Once in custody, Scheffer allegedly admitted to poisoning her husband.

"The defendant admitted to adding the root of the 'lily of the valley' into the blender while preparing a smoothie drink for the victim," reads the affidavit. "The defendant admitted doing this with the intent to cause the victim harm. The defendant admitted to knowing that ingesting the 'lily of the valley' could result in death."

Scheffer is currently being held at the Cole County Jail.

She appeared in court on Friday and entered a plea of not guilty while telling the judge she would be hiring private counsel, according to the court docket.

Prosecutors want bail revoked, saying she is a threat to the public because of the alleged poisoning, as well as a flight risk because of a relationship she has with a man in Pakistan, says the affidavit.