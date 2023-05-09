A Utah mother of three celebrated for a children's book she wrote about grief after the death of her husband died now stands accused of murdering him. Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested Monday in Utah in the 2022 death of her husband.

Richins told authorities in March of last year that she found her 39-year-old husband, Eric, "cold to the touch" on the floor in their bedroom in their Kamas home. officials said. Following Eric’s death, the newly-widowed mom posted a tribute video to her husband on Facebook.

"Life is just so damn hard without you here," she wrote.

She also published a book teaching kids how to deal with grief called, “Are You With Me?” It features an image of her smiling husband in the clouds with angel wings and a halo. The book dedicated to "my amazing husband and a wonderful father."

But on Monday, Richins was charged with aggravated murder in the death of her husband.

Richins is accused in charging documents obtained by Inside Edition of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home. Authorities say they found five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his body.

Three weeks before his death, Eric became "very ill" after a Valentine's Day dinner with his wife, according to a probable cause statement obtained by CBS News. The probably cause statement reportedly said Eric "told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him," according to CBS News.

And ahead of Eric's death, Richins allegedly asked an acquaintance for pills so strong she called it "the Michael Jackson stuff."

In addition to the murder charge, Richins also faces charges involving the alleged possession of GHB, which is a narcolepsy drug frequently used in recreational settings, CBS News reported.

