A Louisiana man has been arrested after cops say he shot at teens who were playing hide and seek, leading to a 14-year-old girl getting struck in the back of the head by a bullet, according to reports.

David V. Doyle, 58, was arrested Sunday after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said he opened fire on a group of kids who had been playing on his property and “unknowingly hit the girl,” Yahoo! News reported.

Deputies were called about a shooting at a home in Starks early that morning and they arrived to find a teen who was shot in the back of the head, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release which was posted on Facebook.

Cops say several kids were playing in the area and used a neighbor’s property to hide.

The property owner, identified as Doyle, told deputies he went inside and grabbed his gun after he saw shadows outside his home and told cops he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, deputies said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Calcasieu Parish Criminal Courts and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, who say that Doyle has not yet entered a plea and has not appeared in court. Both offices said they have not received the records of this case just yet.

The teenager, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

