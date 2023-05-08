An Ohio mom has been accused of allegedly injecting her 9-month-old infant with an “unknown substance,” causing the baby to go into cardiac arrest, according to police.

Cops say that Stephanie Whitley, 26, was at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with her child on May 5, when a witness said they saw her inject a syringe into the baby, police said.

Police said they didn’t know what was in the syringe and the baby required “life-saving measures,” and is in critical condition, according to a press release by the Columbus Police Department obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The baby, who was receiving treatment, was in a hospital room with both parents when the alleged incident occurred, according to News Observer.

Whitley was arrested on a charge of felonious assault, police said.

She is due in court on a preliminary appearance on May 15.

Court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show she has not yet entered a plea.

Whitley is being represented by Franklin County Public Defender's Office, Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney for comment on this story and has not heard back.

Police say that anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andre Edwards of the Columbus Police Special Investigations Child Abuse Unit at 614-645-4305 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Related Stories