Woman Saw Ex-Husband Rape Minor, Did Nothing, Now Both Jailed: Cops

A Florida woman witnessed her ex-husband allegedly raping a minor and did nothing about it, and now both have been charged with felonies, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Yupsander and Melissa Brito Urbay, both 42, were arrested at or near Key Largo Elementary School on May 2, according to jail records obtained by Local 10.

The pair reportedly divorced in April 2021.

Authorities were made aware of a sexual assault on April 7, after the Florida Department of Children and Families received an online report to its abuse hotline, according to Local 10.

Officials scheduled a forensic interview and medical exam with the victim days later, according to reports.

The victim, a young female, told authorities that Yupsander Brito Urbay had, at one point, raped her “about four to five times a month” and had last raped her five months ago, Local 10 reported.

The girl added to investigators that Melissa Brito Urbay saw one of the rapes happen and did nothing about it, Local 10 reported.

“She knew what had happened because she walked in when I was [redacted] and I put on my clothes,” the girl told investigators, according to the report obtained by Local 10. “[She] told me not to say anything, because if I did, I was gonna get in trouble.”

Melissa reportedly told authorities that she didn’t think the minor’s claims against her ex were true because the victim “didn’t seem like the type.”

“[The victim] might have tried to tell me [about the alleged sexual assaults], but I probably came off kind of strong so she said ‘never mind,’” Melissa reportedly added to authorities, according to Local 10.

Deputies jailed Yupsander Brito Urbay on two felony charges, including sexual battery of a child under the age of 12; Melissa Brito Urbay faced a felony child neglect charge.

The court records for both Yupsander and Melissa Brito Urbay are marked as “confidential” according to Law and Crime.

The victim’s name and relationship to the suspects have not been published to aid in her anonymity, according to Law and Crime.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Monroe County Criminal Courts for plea info and if the suspects have legal representation and has not heard back.

Yupsander Brito Urbay is currently being held on $600,000 bond and Melissa Brito Urbay is being held on $150,000 bond, according to jail records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

