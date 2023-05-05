3 Florida Men Arrested in Connection With Death of a Black Man They Allegedly Chased in Jacksonville: Cops

Crime
Jacksonville 3
Daniel DeGuardia, left, Ryan Nichols, center, Holden Dodson. Nichols was charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:14 PM PDT, May 5, 2023

Three white Florida men were arrested in Jacksonville after allegedly chasing a man who was later found shot to death near a dumpster, authorities said.

Three white Florida men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Black man they allegedly chased through downtown Jacksonville, authorities said.

Ryan Nichols, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an unidentified 39-year-old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, are charged with being accessories after fact.

Nichols was ordered held without bail on Thursday. DeGuardia is being held in lieu of on $503,000 bail and Dodson was being held in lieu of $203,000, according to local reports.

Early Tuesday morning, the victim was found dead beside a dumpster, authorities said. The three men were arrested the next day after investigators reviewed evidence at the scene and surveillance video, according to local reports.

Authorities released little information about the case and offered no apparent motive. 

Nichols allegedly chased the victim, and was followed in a vehicle by the two other suspects, authorities said. The three drove away after some kind of encounter with the victim, the sheriff's office said. Several spent cartridges were found at the scene, authorities said.

The suspects have not entered pleas.

