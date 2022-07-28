A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly shooting another woman to death in the back seat of an Uber, according to local outlet WPLG.

Natalia Harrell, 24, has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela, according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, Borcela joined Harrell and five others at a bar in downtown Miami on Saturday.

Harrell allegedly became upset at Borcela and texted a witness to “get her girl under control, according to WPLG.

The group ordered an Uber once the bar closed. Harrell and several others got into the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m., and once inside the vehicle, Harrell and Borcela began calling each other names, authorities said, according to WPLG.

Surveillance video from inside the vehicle reportedly shows Harrell and Borcela getting into an argument, according to the outlet.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, according to the outlet.

Police said a witness told them that Harrell started yelling, “You don’t want this; you don’t want me to go in my purse.”

According to the footage from the Uber, Harrell can then be seen reaching into her bag, pulling out a gun, and firing a single shot at Borcela, according to WPLG.

The Uber driver then reportedly quickly pulled over, and everyone got out of the vehicle and fled except Borcela, who was wounded, according to the outlet.

Paramedics responded to the call and Borcela, a mother of three, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to WPLG.

The victim's mother, Yvette Rivera, created a GoFundMe to aid in funeral expenses and support of Borcela's children. The fundraiser has currently garnered a little over $4,500 of its $15,000 goal.

"She always held her hand out for anyone that needed her, even when she had battles of her own," Rivera wrote.

"She put her 3 beautiful children first and now they have to grow up and only hear of memories of their beautiful mother. I don't even know how to tell my grand baby's someone took their mother away from us."

According to the WPLG, Harrell was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to court information obtained by Inside Edition, Harrell has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

