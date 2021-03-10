San Francisco Uber Driver Coughed on by Maskless Passenger in 'Appalling' Video

A San Francisco Uber driver was coughed on by a passenger in a disturbing attack caught on camera. Three women in the backseat began hassling Subhakar Khadka because he says one of them refused to wear a mask.

After coughing on him, the irate woman grabbed Khadka's phone and ripped off his mask, the video shows.

“You don’t touch my property,” Khadka yelled back.

Khadka says he even drove the passengers to a gas station so she could buy a mask when they first got into his vehicle.

“I never said anything bad to them. I never cursed,” he told Inside Edition.

The woman in question has dozens of modeling pictures on Instagram. She apparently admitted to the outrageous behavior in an Instagram live video.

“All I did was take his mask off and cough a little bit, but I didn't even have corona,” she said. “He's lucky as hell I didn't have nothing on me.”

In a statement, Uber called the behavior in the video appalling, adding that the woman no longer has access to their app. Lyft has also banned her from its platform. Police are investigating the incident.

