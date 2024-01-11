A woman suspected of attempting to murder her husband of 45 years is believed to have been encouraged to try to kill him by a scammer posing as a soap opera star, according to authorities.

Roxanne Doucette is accused of making soup that her 73-year-old husband ate, police say. Doucette's husband was rushed to the hospital unconscious after eating the soup, but ultimately survived, officials say.

Authorities are investigating whether Doucette was tricked by someone posing as actor Thorsten Kaye, star of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

At the hospital, the couple’s adult daughter became suspicious. Police say she checked her mother’s cellphone and discovered disturbing messages.

“You have to get rid of your husband, honey,” the person posing as the soap opera star allegedly texted Doucette. “I need you so much.”

The mother allegedly replied, “Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him.” She allegedly texted, “Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance.”

The daughter notified the police. Authorities interviewed the husband, who told them the soup “wasn’t very good… it tasted bitter.”

Doucette has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after police tried to take the 64-year-old wife's phone into evidence and she allegedly fought back and kicked them. She has been ordered not to leave her home, except for medical appointments. She has not been charged in connection to her husband's hospitalization.

Doucette spoke to WHDH in Boston.

“I want my marriage back. I want my husband back,” she said.

Doucette denies poisoning her husband. “My husband and I made the soup together Thanksgiving night," she said. "So my husband knows everything that went inside that soup.”