A 20-year-old Las Vegas woman has been arrested and charged with poisoning her roommate and the roommate's 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Silua Lualemaga was charged last week with two felony counts of poisoning or adulterating food, water or medicine, according to court records. She was released on bail, the records show.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her roommate had “put an unknown substance in her and her child’s food or water," authorities said.

The caller told officers that she and her daughter had become sickened and were vomiting and experiencing diarrhea, police said.

The mother said she began examining five-gallon water bottles she and her child drank from and discovered a "weird substance inside," according to police.

The woman showed officers a water bottle that allegedly contained something “that looked consistent with oil," authorities said.

Police questioned Lualemaga, the roommate, who allegedly acknowledged that “yes, she put oil in the water,” police said.

Lualemaga allegedly told officers she had been dumping extra-virgin olive oil into her roommate's drinking water because she was upset "with petty arguments they had been having at work and home," authorities said.

Lualemaga's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to court records. She has not entered a plea and there is no attorney of record listed in online court records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Lualemaga for comment.