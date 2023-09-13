More than two dozen diners got food poisoning, including a woman seven-months pregnant, at a Japanese steak house in New York.

A 6-year-old’s birthday party and a baby shower held at Kumo Sushi in Stony Brook turned into a nightmare after 28 people got violently sick from food poisoning. Twelve people went to the hospital.

The mother of the mom-to-be, Lori Weinclaw, says seeing her daughter getting sick was upsetting.

"I was extremely upset,” Weinclaw tells Inside Edition. “She had to actually call her OB doctor, make sure everything was okay and that the baby wouldn’t be affected.”

Danielle Krauss, the mother of the 6-year-old birthday girl, says constant projectile vomiting and diarrhea was happening in the bathroom, calling it “horrible.”

No children became sick because they did not eat the fried rice served at the restaurant.

“Much like the sponge attracts contaminants to a sponge and holds moisture, rice does the exact same thing,” food safety expert Howard Cannon says.

The restaurant has reopened and says it has taken steps to ensure that this incident does not happen again.