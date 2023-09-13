28 Diners Become Sick After Getting Food Poisoning at Restaurant, 12 Sent to Hospital
A 6-year-old’s birthday party and a baby shower held at Kumo Sushi in Stony Brook turned into a nightmare after 28 people got violently sick from food poisoning, including a woman seven-months pregnant.
More than two dozen diners got food poisoning, including a woman seven-months pregnant, at a Japanese steak house in New York.
A 6-year-old’s birthday party and a baby shower held at Kumo Sushi in Stony Brook turned into a nightmare after 28 people got violently sick from food poisoning. Twelve people went to the hospital.
The mother of the mom-to-be, Lori Weinclaw, says seeing her daughter getting sick was upsetting.
"I was extremely upset,” Weinclaw tells Inside Edition. “She had to actually call her OB doctor, make sure everything was okay and that the baby wouldn’t be affected.”
Danielle Krauss, the mother of the 6-year-old birthday girl, says constant projectile vomiting and diarrhea was happening in the bathroom, calling it “horrible.”
No children became sick because they did not eat the fried rice served at the restaurant.
“Much like the sponge attracts contaminants to a sponge and holds moisture, rice does the exact same thing,” food safety expert Howard Cannon says.
The restaurant has reopened and says it has taken steps to ensure that this incident does not happen again.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Stunned Husband Watches Police Arrest 4th-Grade Teacher Wife for Allegedly Raping Child Under Age of 13Crime
Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into BargeNews
Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police SayCrime
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy ChestNews
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?Health
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their FacesCrime
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family SaysNews
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September AuctionHuman Interest