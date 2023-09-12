Richard Martin is a fixture at Michigan's Dowagiac Municipal Airport, where he regularly flies his homemade plane for a few hours on Sundays.

But the 82-year-old hasn't been seen since he took off Sunday morning at the controls of his aircraft, with the tail number N569SX.

A family member reported Martin missing Sunday night, after waiting several hours for his return.

Representatives of the Michigan State Police, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol and South Bend Air Traffic Control are searching for any information that would lead them to Martin and his Sonex plane, an aircraft that is built from a kit.

The investigation of Martin's disappearance is being led by the Dowagiac Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 269-782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.