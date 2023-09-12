Search Is On for 82-Year-Old Pilot and His Homemade Plane, Michigan Authorities Say

News
Missing plane and pilot
This plane, piloted by an elderly Michigan man, has gone missing, authorities said.Handout
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:04 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Michigan police and civil aviation authorities are searching for an elderly pilot who took off from Dowagiac Municipal Airport in his homemade plane and has not returned, officials said.

Richard Martin is a fixture at Michigan's Dowagiac Municipal Airport, where he regularly flies his homemade plane for a few hours on Sundays.

But the 82-year-old hasn't been seen since he took off Sunday morning at the controls of his aircraft, with the tail number N569SX. 

A family member reported Martin missing Sunday night, after waiting several hours for his return.

Representatives of the Michigan State Police, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol and South Bend Air Traffic Control are searching for any information that would lead them to Martin and his Sonex plane, an aircraft that is built from a kit.

The investigation of Martin's disappearance is being led by the Dowagiac Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 269-782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.

Related Stories

Airline Searching for Missing Man After Saying All 47 Passengers Survived Plane Crash
Is Airplane Debris Found in Indian Ocean From Missing Flight MH370?
Could Missing Plane Have Landed?
Man, Mom and Her 2 Kids Missing After Plane Is Lost in Bermuda TriangleNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Stunned Husband Watches Police Arrest 4th-Grade Teacher Wife for Allegedly Raping Child Under Age of 13
Stunned Husband Watches Police Arrest 4th-Grade Teacher Wife for Allegedly Raping Child Under Age of 13
1

Stunned Husband Watches Police Arrest 4th-Grade Teacher Wife for Allegedly Raping Child Under Age of 13

Crime
Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into Barge
Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into Barge
2

Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into Barge

News
Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
3

Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Crime
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest
4

Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest

News
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?
5

As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?

Health
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces
6

College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces

Crime
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says
7

14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says

News
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
8

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction

Human Interest