Good Samaritan Discovers $260,000 Worth of Hashish in Florida Keys
The identity of the good Samaritan is unknown.
Border Patrol agents in Miami seized $260,000 worth of hashish after a good Samaritan reported finding it in the Florida Keys.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the Miami U.S. Border Patrol sector confirmed Monday his agents seized 58 pounds of hashish after a good Samaritan discovered it.
Hashish is derived from the secreted gum of the cannabis plant and is especially rich in THC.
Slosar said the approximate street value of the find is about $260,000.
Border Patrol has not yet released any information on the status of the investigation, and it is unclear where exactly the drugs were discovered.
The identity of the good Samaritan is unknown.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Stunned Husband Watches Police Arrest 4th-Grade Teacher Wife for Allegedly Raping Child Under Age of 13Crime
Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into BargeNews
Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police SayCrime
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy ChestNews
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?Health
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their FacesCrime
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family SaysNews
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September AuctionHuman Interest