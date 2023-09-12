Good Samaritan Discovers $260,000 Worth of Hashish in Florida Keys

First Published: 11:52 AM PDT, September 12, 2023

The identity of the good Samaritan is unknown.

Border Patrol agents in Miami seized $260,000 worth of hashish after a good Samaritan reported finding it in the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the Miami U.S. Border Patrol sector confirmed Monday his agents seized 58 pounds of hashish after a good Samaritan discovered it.

Hashish is derived from the secreted gum of the cannabis plant and is especially rich in THC. 

Slosar said the approximate street value of the find is about $260,000.

Border Patrol has not yet released any information on the status of the investigation, and it is unclear where exactly the drugs were discovered. 

The identity of the good Samaritan is unknown. 

