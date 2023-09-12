The fallout continues for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after the pair decided to write letters of support for their friend and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Kutcher and Kunis, who starred alongside Masterson on "That 70s Show," posted a video explaining their decision to write letters of support for Masterson on Instagram over the weekend, following the public release of their letters in which they asked the judge to be lenient when sentencing the actor.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the characters letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video.

He then explained: "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us asking to write character letters to represent the person we knew for 25 years."

Kunis also chimed in, saying: "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validly of the jury's ruling."

Those words rang hollow however to one of Masterson's victims.

The victim identified in his case as Jane Doe #1 responded in a text sent to journalist Yashar Ali over the weekend, writing: "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of ‘Time's Up.’”

Another accuser, Chrissie Bixler, also weighed in, writing on Instagram: "In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor.'"

Christina Ricci was one of the few Hollywood stars to weigh in, with the actress sharing an Instagram post that made no mention of Kutcher, Kunis or Masterson, but did address what she believes to be the problem with supporting a convicted rapist.

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers. It's tough to accept but we have to," said Ricci, who since 2007 has been the national spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

"Unfortunately I've known lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately," Ricci went on to say. "I've also had personal experience with this."

She closed out her post by saying: "Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."

Others have also come to Kunis and Kutcher's defense, noting that the two did not discredit the stories of Masterson's victims or state that their friend was innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted in their letters.

In her letter, which was shared by investigative reporter Tony Ortega, Kunis described Masterson as having a "caring nature" and called him "an outstanding role model."

Kunis also wrote: "Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant and above all an outstanding older brother figure to me."

Kutcher meanwhile called him "kind, courteous and hard working," and said: "He has always treated people with decency, equality and generosity."

Masterson is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Men's Central Jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.