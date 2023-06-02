The distraught wife of Danny Masterson was seen leaving a Los Angeles courthouse just moments after a jury found him guilty of raping two women.

Bijou Phillips hid her face behind large sunglasses as she trailed behind actor Billy Baldwin and quickly made her way into a waiting car.

Baldwin is the husband of Bijou's half-sister, Chynna Phillips.

Masterson is now behind bars awaiting his sentencing in the case on Aug. 4.

The jury returned with guilty verdicts on two of the three rape counts, and told the judge that they were deadlocked on the third.

Journalist Tony Ortega attended every day of the trial and tells Inside Edition that the judge questioned Phillips about her behavior after the verdict was read in court.

"When the verdicts were announced I heard this wail. And I mean, it was this otherworldly sound," says Ortega. "And I realized it was Danny Masterson's wife and the judge asked if she could maintain composure."

Masterson and his three accusers were all members of the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Chrisie Bixler spoke about the night Masterson allegedly raped her while appearing on Leah Remini's show, "Scientology and the Aftermath."

She alleged that in 2001 Masterson informed her he had sex with her while she was passed out.

Bixler released a statement after the jury came back deadlocked on her case in the retrial, saying: "Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson’s monstrous behavior."

The Church of Scientology also released a statement on Wednesday.

"The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of Scientologists, to law enforcement," read the statement. "There is not a scintilla of evidence supporting the scandalous allegations that the Church harassed the accusers."

