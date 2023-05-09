A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll at a New York City department store in the 1990s.

It took just three hours for the nine federal jurors to reach a verdict Tuesday in the civil suit filed against Trump, 76, by writer Carroll.

The jury also awarded Carroll $5 million in damages: $2 million for the battery and another $3 million for defamation following a statement the former president released after Carroll first went public with her allegations.

This is a civil suit, which means that Trump has not been convicted of a crime. The jury also declined to find Trump liable for raping Carroll.

Trump had faced multiple accusations and even a few lawsuits in the wake of the #MeToo movement, but Carroll is the first to wage a successful campaign against the real estate scion. Her victory is likely to invigorate the movement, some said.

DONALD TRUMP VERDICT FORM

Trump did not appear in court to hear the verdict. He also did not attend a single day of his trial.

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," Trump wrote in all capital letters after the decision. "This verdict is a disgrace - a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!"

The Trump campaign aso released a statement on Tuesday.

“In jurisdictions wholly controlled by the Democratic Party our nation’s justice system is now compromised by extremist left-wing politics," read the statement. "We have allowed false and totally made-up claims from troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, doing great damage."

The campaign statement went on to say: "This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

