Melania and Ivanka Avoid Donald Trump Indictment Drama by Skipping Post-Indictment Mar-a-Lago Party

Donald Trump got a huge reception on his return to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

A crowd of diehard MAGA loyalists were all there to cheer on the former president following his arraignment, from My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hopped on a JetBlue flight after taking part in the chaos outside the courthouse in Manhattan earlier in the day.

Trump's sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron were there, as well as daughter Tiffany.

There were two very noticeable absences however, starting with former first lady Melania Trump.

"She likes to be her own person, she likes to do her own thing," Melania's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham tells Inside Edition.

Grisham also says that Melania is not one to stand by her man.

"She's a very strong individual. In fact, I remember on election night, people were even talking about how she wasn't standing right next to him on the stage," Grisham recalls. "And she was like, 'What? What is it? Do people think I need to hold him up?'"

The other notable no-show was former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

"The atmosphere inside Mar-a-Lago was festive," reported CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, who was in Palm Beach. "It was like an indictment party. And then Trump spoke. The room fell oddly quiet as the former president read through a laundry list of all too familiar political and legal grievances."

Trump slammed the Manhattan DA, the judge overseeing his case, and even their families just hours after the judge asked him to refrain from comments that had the potential to jeopardize the safety or wellbeing of any individuals.

That came just hours after his son, Donald Jr., posted a link to an article with an image of the judge and his daughter.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says targeting the judge is strategic. "I think he is trying to get the judge to recuse himself. I think that is part of what Trump's game here is," she says.

Meanwhile, the official courtroom sketch of Trump has become the butt of jokes.

Some say he looks like a Grinch, and Inside Edition caught up with the court artist Jane Rosenberg.

"That's how he looked," Rosenberg says. "He looks that way to me. He did not look happy. And I had to get that face. I just I had to get that. That was the expression I saw."

Related Stories