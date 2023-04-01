Among those who testified to the grand jury in Donald Trump’s indictment is David Pecker, the owner of the National Enquirer, which years ago paid a former Playboy model for her story of an alleged affair with the real estate tycoon-turned-president. The story was never published.

Unlike Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal has shunned the spotlight. Inside Edition takes a look at her life today.

McDougal was last seen on camera speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2018 about her alleged tryst with Trump.

While the investigations into Trump’s alleged hush money have been dominating headlines, McDougal has reportedly been living a very private life in Arizona.

She's an animal lover and recently posted several pictures of herself posing in lingerie and holding up an image of Wonder Woman that says "I have the power to change the world."

McDougal is an outspoken critic of breast implants, which she says gave her migraines and thyroid issues. When she had them removed after 21 years, she told Inside Edition, she noticed an immediate improvement in her health.

It's not clear if McDougal testified before the grand jury, but David Pecker, the National Enquirer's owner who allegedly paid to keep her quiet, was recently seen leaving the courthouse where the grand jury handed down its indictment against Trump.

Trump has denied having affairs with McDougal and Stormy Daniels.

Speculation is swirling that the alleged hush money payments to McDougal may have played a key role in the grand jury's decision to indict former President Trump.

Former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz says it would be a huge mistake if the district attorney included the alleged hush money payments to McDougal in the case.

"I think it weakens the case to have a model and a porn star together because it just shows that he very well may have been motivated by a desire to protect his wife, his family and his business rather than a campaign contribution,” Dershowitz told Inside Edition.

