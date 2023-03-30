Donald Trump Indicted, Grand Jury Votes

Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday for his part in "hush money" paid to a porn star, The New York Times reported.

Trump was indicted in connection with a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels, an adult film star, has said she slept with Trump while he was married in 2006, which Trump has denied.

The reimbursement of the payout was classified as legal expenses.

In the coming days, Trump will reportedly be asked to surrender and face arraignment, according to the Times, which cited "five people with knowledge of the matter" in its reporting.

The charge or charges Trump will face are currently unknown. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

