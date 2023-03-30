Donald Trump Indicted, Grand Jury Votes

Crime
Getty
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:51 PM PDT, March 30, 2023

Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday for his part in "hush money" paid to a porn star, The New York Times reported.

Trump was indicted in connection with a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels, an adult film star, has said she slept with Trump while he was married in 2006, which Trump has denied.

The reimbursement of the payout was classified as legal expenses.

In the coming days, Trump will reportedly be asked to surrender and face arraignment, according to the Times, which cited "five people with knowledge of the matter" in its reporting.

The charge or charges Trump will face are currently unknown. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. 

Related Stories

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off
Melania Trump Unlikely to Stand by Donald if Indicted, Says Aide
Former President Donald Trump Not Indicted Tuesday, Despite His Claim
Donald Trump Shows January 6th Prison Choir During Texas Rally Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Florida Woman Facing New Charges After Allegedly Asking Inmates to Murder Prime Witness in Her Homicide Case
Florida Woman Facing New Charges After Allegedly Asking Inmates to Murder Prime Witness in Her Homicide Case
1

Florida Woman Facing New Charges After Allegedly Asking Inmates to Murder Prime Witness in Her Homicide Case

Crime
Missing Teen Tanvi Marupally, Who Mave Have Feared Deportation, Found Safe After Disappearing in January
Missing Teen Tanvi Marupally, Who Mave Have Feared Deportation, Found Safe After Disappearing in January
2

Missing Teen Tanvi Marupally, Who Mave Have Feared Deportation, Found Safe After Disappearing in January

Human Interest
Bryan Kohberger Murder Investigation: Prosecutors Reveal Existence of Internal Probe of Officer
Bryan Kohberger Murder Investigation: Prosecutors Reveal Existence of Internal Probe of Officer
3

Bryan Kohberger Murder Investigation: Prosecutors Reveal Existence of Internal Probe of Officer

Crime
California Mom Who Was Taken to ER Says Viral 'Bucket Challenge' Is Not Fun and Games
California Mom Who Was Taken to ER Says Viral 'Bucket Challenge' Is Not Fun and Games
4

California Mom Who Was Taken to ER Says Viral 'Bucket Challenge' Is Not Fun and Games

News
New York Woman Says Her Late Mother's Caretaker Is Now Squatting in Upper East Side Apartment
New York Woman Says Her Late Mother's Caretaker Is Now Squatting in Upper East Side Apartment
5

New York Woman Says Her Late Mother's Caretaker Is Now Squatting in Upper East Side Apartment

Human Interest
Michigan Student Pilot Lands 3rd Solo Flight After Losing Nose Gear With Help From Veteran Pilot on the Ground
Michigan Student Pilot Lands 3rd Solo Flight After Losing Nose Gear With Help From Veteran Pilot on the Ground
6

Michigan Student Pilot Lands 3rd Solo Flight After Losing Nose Gear With Help From Veteran Pilot on the Ground

Inspirational