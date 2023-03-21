Melania Trump Unlikely to Stand by Donald if Indicted Says Former Aide

"She's not lending him a whole lot of moral support and I'm sure she's still thinking: 'You got yourself into this mess. I'm certainly not going to walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it."'

Those are the words of Stephanie Grisham, who is speaking out about her former bosses Melania and Donald Trump as the former president face possible indictment this week by a Manhattan grand jury.

Grisham says that this time around, Melania is unlikely to be standing by her man — or attending court hearings.

"I would be very, very surprised. I would be very surprised to see her in court," Grisham tells Inside Edition. "Because it has to do with Stormy Daniels. It's just not in her to stand by her man for something like that."

Grisham says that like many wives, Melania was disgusted when she learned her husband allegedly had an affair with the legendary porn star.

"She always said to me, 'this is his problem,'" Grisham tells Ann Mercogliano.

Melania did not hold back in private conversations however, and in a 2018 phone conversation that was secretly recorded by her former friend and Vogue staffer Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, she repeatedly called Daniels a "porn hooker."

The former first lady attacked Stormy after learning she had been shot for a Vogue spread by Annie Leibovitz.

Melania refused to sit for the magazine after they refused to guarantee her the cover, thus ending the decades-long tradition of the magazine featuring the sitting first lady.

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels is riding out the storm with her husband at their horse farm in Florida.

She joked that she would be giving Trump a "ride to jail" over the weekend.

"Stormy would like to see this end with him in jail," her friend Alana Evans tells Inside Edition. "The things that came out of his mouth to try and deflect what he had actually done were pretty nasty."

Daniels met Trump in 2006, the same year that wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.



Trump says he never had an affair with Daniels and denies any wrongdoing.

