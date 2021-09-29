Melania Trump reportedly tried to make her husband jealous when she “walked into his first State of the Union address with a handsome military aide,” according to claims in the latest tell-all book on the Trump administration.

In “I'll Take Your Questions Now,” former Trump adviser Stephanie Grisham says it was the former first lady’s way of taking revenge for Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

Grisham served as Melania’s chief of staff and as President Trump’s press secretary for nine months.

In the book, Grisham also claims that Trump had a roving eye in the White House and supposedly once demanded that an attractive press aide enter his cabin on Air Force One so he could “look at her [behind].”

The Secret Service’s nickname for Melania was “Rapunzel,” because she rarely left her tower, meaning the White House, the book claims.

As for Melania’s infamous “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket, Grisham reveals that the president was furious over the incident.

"What the ****!" he yelled at her, according to Grisham.

We're also learning about a trick that White House aides used to calm Trump down from the "brink of rage” by playing Broadway show tunes. His favorite — “Memory” from “Cats the Musical.”

Trump's spokeswoman tells Inside Edition that Grisham is a "disgruntled former employee" and the book is "another pitiful attempt to cash in on the president’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family."

