Melania Trump Declined to Tweet Message of Peace During Jan. 6 Insurrection, Says Former Press Secretary | Inside Edition

Melania Trump Declined to Tweet Message of Peace During Jan. 6 Insurrection, Says Former Press Secretary

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:46 AM PDT, September 15, 2021

In "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Stephanie Grisham reportedly calls the former first lady, "dismissive, defeated and detached," and likens her to "the doomed French queen" Marie Antoinette.

Melania Trump is being called another "Marie Antoinette" in a new book by her former chief of staff.

Stephanie Grisham's new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," reportedly calls the former first lady "dismissive, defeated and detached” and likens her to “the doomed French queen.”

Grisham, who for a time served as the White House press secretary, says she reached out to Melania during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and asked, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"

Grisham says Melania had a one-word answer: No.

Grisham also claims Melania had zero interest in communicating with Jill Biden, because,  like her husband, she believed the election had been stolen.

Melania Trump's office issued a blistering response to Grisham's allegations, calling it, "... an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

Related Stories

DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump’s Ex-Best Friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Who Wrote Tell-All Book
Melania Trump Had Expletive-Laden Reaction to Being Snubbed by Vogue, Secret Recording Reveals
Justice Department Alleges in Lawsuit Melania Trump’s Ex-Friend Broke NDA With Tell-All Book
Melania Trump Lashes Out at Presidential Historian for Bashing Rose GardenPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
1

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M

Entertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
2

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
3

Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

Inspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
4

Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Offbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
5

The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

Human Interest