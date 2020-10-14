Justice Department Alleges in Lawsuit Melania Trump’s Ex-Friend Broke NDA With Tell-All Book

It was no secret that Melania Trump was not happy with the recent tell-all book “Melania and Me,” published by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, not to mention the secret recordings that were made public to promote it. But now the first lady is firing back with a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department against Wolkoff.

The lawsuit alleges Wolkoff broke a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she was hired to work at the White House in the early days of the Trump administration. The government seeks all the profits from the best-selling book.

The filing of the lawsuit comes after Wolkoff released secretly recorded tapes she made of conversations with the first lady, revealing an unfiltered Melania, lashing out about Christmas decorations and at Stormy Daniels.

The fact that the Justice Department is suing Wolkoff instead of Melania suing personally is “unusual,” according to Washington Post reporter and Melania Trump biographer Mary Jordan.

In a statement, Wolkoff called the lawsuit a “bullying tactic.”

“The President and First Lady’s use of the US Department of Justice to silence me is a violation of my First Amendment Rights and a blatant abuse of the government to pursue their own personal interests and goals,” the statement said.

