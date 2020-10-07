Stormy Daniels Responds to First Lady Melania Trump's Labeling Her a 'Porn Hooker'

Stormy Daniels has responded after being called a “porn hooker” allegedly by First Lady Melania Trump in a secretly recorded conversation two years ago.

During the conversation, Trump can be heard expressing frustration after she learned that Daniels was about to appear in a high-profile Vogue magazine fashion shoot by famed photographer Annie Liebovitz.

“Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker,” Trump can be heard telling Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former friend.

“What do you mean? Who? She shot the porn hooker?” Winston Wolkoff replies.

“Stormy” the first lady says.

“Shut the f*** up! For what?” Winston Wolkoff says.

“Oh, you didn't hear that? Yeah, it was yesterday, came up. For Vogue. She will be in Vogue and Annie Leibovitz shot her”

Daniels, who says she had a brief fling with the president in 2006, hit back Wednesday on Twitter.

“Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a 'hooker' I'll take being that over what you are any day," she wrote.

