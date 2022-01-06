Former first lady Melania Trump is auctioning off the white broad-brimmed hat she wore when French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House in 2018.

The minimum bid is $250,000 on Melania’s website, where it is up for auction.

Inside Edition spoke to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former top aide and close friend of Melania's who wrote the scathing New York Times best seller "Melania and Me.”

“It either says, 'We are desperate for money' or it says, 'I just don't care, and I'm going to do whatever I want to do,' which is how she's pretty much lived most of her life,” Wolkoff said.

Melania is also selling an original, signed watercolor and an NFT of the hat.

Before Christmas, Melania sold a digital image of her eyes or an undisclosed sum, which comes with audio of Melania saying, “My vision is look forward with inspiration, strength and courage.”

“Melania’s words are, I hate to say this, but they are as empty as she is,” Wolkoff said.

The website says an unspecific portion of the proceeds will go to a charity related to Melania’s “Be Best” campaign.

The only way winning bidders can pay is with a cryptocurrency that’s growing in popularity called Solana.

