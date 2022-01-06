Melania Trump Auctioning Off White Brimmed Hat Starting at $250,000

Politics
Melania Trump
White House
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PST, January 6, 2022

Inside Edition spoke to Melania's former top aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, about the auction.

Former first lady Melania Trump is auctioning off the white broad-brimmed hat she wore when French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House in 2018.

The minimum bid is $250,000 on Melania’s website, where it is up for auction.

Inside Edition spoke to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former top aide and close friend of Melania's who wrote the scathing New York Times best seller "Melania and Me.”

“It either says, 'We are desperate for money' or it says, 'I just don't care, and I'm going to do whatever I want to do,' which is how she's pretty much lived most of her life,” Wolkoff said.

Melania is also selling an original, signed watercolor and an NFT of the hat.

Before Christmas, Melania sold a digital image of her eyes or an undisclosed sum, which comes with audio of Melania saying, “My vision is look forward with inspiration, strength and courage.”

“Melania’s words are, I hate to say this, but they are as empty as she is,” Wolkoff said.

The website says an unspecific portion of the proceeds will go to a charity related to Melania’s “Be Best” campaign.

The only way winning bidders can pay is with a cryptocurrency that’s growing in popularity called Solana.

Related Stories

Melania Reportedly Tried to Make Donald Trump Jealous Among Shocking Claims in New Tell-All Book
Melania Trump Declined to Tweet Message of Peace During Jan. 6 Insurrection, Says Former Press Secretary
DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump’s Ex-Best Friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Who Wrote Tell-All Book
Stephanie Grisham Says Melania Trump Loved Calling Ivanka and Jared ‘the Interns’Politics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
1

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today

News
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
2

Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm

Inspirational
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
3

Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist

News
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
4

6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide

Human Interest
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
5

'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd

Crime