Gwyneth Paltrow emerged victorious in her ski suit on Thursday. A Utah jury was unanimous in finding Paltrow did not bear responsibility for the crash that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson said left him with four broken rips and self-proclaimed mental issues.

Sanderson was found "100%" at fault by the jury, which awarded Paltrow her requested $1 in compensation.

The verdict wraps up an eventful eight days for the actress, who appeared in a Utah courtroom for most of the proceedings.

Among those who testified on her behalf were her children Apple and Moses, though rather than appear in court, the judge allowed the answers they provided in depositions to be read aloud to the jurors.

Coverage of the trial outside of the actual proceedings included the Goop founder's sartorial choices, as well as the plaintiff's attorney's cross-examination of Paltrow. Lawyer Kristin VanOrman praised Paltrow's style, her height, her beauty, and even her generous tipping tendencies during her questioning of the actress. She even inquired as to the true nature of the Oscar winner's friendship with singer Taylor Swift, a line of questioning the judge quickly shut down.

During proceedings Thursday, Paltrow could be seen at one point dramatically rolling her eyes while chewing gum as the plaintiff's counsel claimed she caused the ski crash.

She maintained that it was Sanderson who skied into her, which prompted the actress to hurl a few vulgarities at the former doctor, she testified last week.

Ahead of the verdict, Judge Kent Holmberg addressed the court, noting, "The court appreciates that this has been a long and difficult trial for the parties and their counsel, and that emotions may be running high."

Related Stories