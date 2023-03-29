Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Easy, Effortless' Style May Be Helping Her With Ski Trial Jury, Fashion Expert Says
On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in a pair of $348 recycled leather pants by Agolde and a $425 G Label By Goop bow blouse in pink, both available for purchase on her website.
Gwyneth Paltrow is dressing to impress with her legal looks over the past week.
"I think Gwyneth's outfits are actually helping her with the jury," fashion expert Sydney Sadick tells Inside Edition. "They're all very every day. She's not just screaming celebrity through her outfits. And that's because she's refraining from color, she's refraining from glamour. Everything is very easy, very effortless."
On Tuesday, Paltrow arrived in style wearing a pair of $348 recycled leather pants by Agolde and a $425 G Label By Goop bow blouse in pink, both available for purchase on her GOOP website.
She rounded out her look with a pair of $1200 Celine boots.
Jurors on Monday were treated to a high-tech computer animation of what the defense says happened on the ski slope, with Paltrow in black and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is in blue.
"Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me. And there was a very strange grunting," Paltrow testified last week.
Sanderson, however, has said during his testimony that Paltrow is the one who slammed into him, stating on the stand: "Never been hit that hard and I'm flying. I'm absolutely flying."
Paltrow's two children had been set to testify in the case and announced as witnesses, but her lawyer asked the court if he could submit their depositions instead on Tuesday.
The case is expected to wrap up this week.
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in his lawsuit while Paltrow is countersuing for $1.
