Gwyneth Paltrow returned to court on Monday for day five of her ongoing ski suit.

The actress dressed in a $525 G. Label by GOOP black wrap skirt, $595 G Label by GOOP black cardigan, $650 Plan C classic white button shirt — all available to buy on GOOP — and $1450 Prada brushed leather boots.

The man suing the Oscar winner took the stand on Monday, and recounted his version of the crash that he claims left him with permanent brain damage.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, testified that Paltrow crashed into him on a Utah ski slope in 2016.

"I couldn't move my body," Sanderson said in court.

He started weeping at one point as he described how his behavior allegedly changed, following the accident.

Sanderson claims that he even broke up with his girlfriend in the wake of the crash.

He also testified that he did not realize he had collided with a celebrity until his friend pointed it out.

"Did you think it was cool to collide with this celebrity?" Sanderson's attorney Kristin Vanorman asked him on the stand.

"Absolutely not."

The tone was a far cry from the proceedings on Friday, particularly the cross-examination of the "Sliding Doors" star by Sanderson's GOOP-smacked lawyer.

Vanorman fawned over Paltrow's height, opined about her sartorial choices, inquired about her tipping habits, and pressed her for details about her relationship with Taylor Swift.

Paltrow also testified that it was Sanderson who skied into her on the mountain.

Social media users and talk show hosts were quick to comment on the exchanges.

'I think that lawyer is brilliant," Ana Navarro said on The View. "I haven't laughed that hard since I saw 'My Cousin Vinny.'"

Actress Busy Philipps posted a photo to Instagram with a drink in her hand and the line from Paltrow's testimony that seemed to be drawing the biggest reaction online, writing: "Well, I lost a half day of skiing."

Also on Monday, the judge ruled that a 2016 late night appearance in which Paltrow discusses how clumsy she is on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" could not be entered into evidence in the case.

"The judge said that that's not coming in because her clumsiness, or her having two left feet, didn't have anything to do with what caused this collision." Court TV Legal correspondent Julia Jenaé tells Inside Edition.

Paltrow's children Apple and Moses are expected to take the stand tomorrow.

