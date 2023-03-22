Camera-Shy Gwyneth Paltrow Objects to Courtroom Filming, Models GOOP Goods During Day 2 of Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow flashed a smile and greeted photographers on Tuesday in Utah ahead of day two in her court case.

The smile was nowhere to be seen later that morning however, when Paltrow's lawyer requested that a camera be removed from the courtroom.

"Honor, we have a new camera pointed directly at my client right there," Steve Owens told the judge as a clearly perturbed Paltrow client looked on.

The camera was seized during a recess in the proceedings, but that did not put an end to the problem.

Owens again voiced his annoyance with another member of the media later in the day.

"Still photographer directly on my client's face, already transmitted nationally. So I'm mad," Owens told the judge.

"Gwyneth Paltrow has shown concern about the media, and the courthouse has set up precautions to make sure that the media stays behind certain lines, and that they don't film her when her attorneys aren't talking," Court TV legal correspondent Julia Jenaé explains to Inside Edition.

Paltrow is facing off in court with Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claims the Oscar winner plowed into him on a Utah ski slope in 2016.

Paltrow disputes this, and says it was Sanderson who ran into her on the mountain.

The injury allegedly left Sanderson with four broken ribs and permanent brain damage.

Sanderson's X-ray was shown in court on Wednesday and an expert witness appearing for the prosecution spoke about his injuries.

"Had he been the person running into her I don't think he would have sustained these types of injuries," the expert witness testified in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Paltrow seems to be using the press coverage to turn her sartorial sensibilities into sales.

On Wednesday she wore a $595 G. Label by GOOP belted cardigan in white and on Tuesday she wore a $595 G. Label by GOOP high-cuff turtleneck sweater in oat.

The judge has barred any live tweeting from the courtroom in an effort to minimize disruption.

Related Stories